August

PODTRAC has released its AUGUST 2020 ranking of its Top 20 podcasts based on U.S. Unique Monthly Audience, with a big debut from THE NEW YORK TIMES and SERIAL PRODUCTIONS' "NICE WHITE PARENTS". The remainder of the top 20 were incumbents, with "RADIOLAB" jumping four places and "TED TALKS DAILY" falling six slots; "TED RADIO HOUR," fell out of the top 20.

The rankings, which include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

THE DAILY (last month #1) NPR NEWS NOW (2) UP FIRST (3) CALL HER DADDY (4) THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (5) THIS AMERICAN LIFE (7) STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (6) DATELINE NBC (8) PARDON MY TAKE (9) NICE WHITE PARENTS (--) RADIOLAB (15) PLANET MONEY (10) FRESH AIR (12) WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (13) NPR POLITICS (17) SERIAL (11) HIDDEN BRAIN (18) CNN NEWS BRIEFING (16) THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (20) TED TALKS DAILY (14)

« see more Net News