On In Valdosta

VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY student station WVVS (90.9 BLAZE FM)/VALDOSTA, GA will air GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING's GPB RADIO programming 6a-8p (ET) seven days a week under a new partnership. Student programming will continue at night, 8p-6a.

“We’re thrilled to partner with VALDOSTA STATE UNIVERSITY to bring GPB RADIO programming to the listeners in this area,” said GPB Pres./CEO TEYA RYAN. “As an institution, VSU plays a critical role in the development of ideas and the sharing of information. We hope our partnership will expand those opportunities for both entities.”

VSU Dean A. BLAKE PEARCE added, “We believe this agreement meets the strategic mission of the institution, positively impacting our region by providing access to important GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING programs, including news, current events, and emergency information important to our region of the state.”

