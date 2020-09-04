Renee & Conners

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban AC WLXC (KISS 103.1)/COLUMBIA, SC has tapped DEE DEE RENEE for middays and PD CHRIS CONNORS slides over to PM drive.

Most recently RENEE handled middays at ALPHA MEDIA Urban AC WWDM (THE BIG DM 101)/COLUMBIA, SC (NET NEWS 5/28). Prior to that she co-hosted AMERICAN URBAN RADIO NETWORK’s (AURN) syndicated THE DOUG BANKS RADIO SHOW.

RENEE said, “Radio has been my passion for 30 years. COVID has taken a toll on a lot of people. Knowing that, I realize people need some joy and laughter at least a few hours out of the day. Even I need that. I’m looking forward to talking and reconnecting with my radio family. Radio is my love, my passion, and after GOD and my family... It’s my life.”

CONNORS added, “We're still putting the pieces of this puzzle together. DEE DEE is going to be an integral part of our plan to captivate and entertain the COLUMBIA audience for years to come. I’d much rather compete with her than against her, so needless to say, I’m excited to have her on our team. I look forward to reaching our goals together and to accomplishing even more amazing things in the future.”

VP/Market Manager TAMMY O’DELL said, “DEE DEE RENEE has captivated daytime audiences in COLUMBIA for the past eight years. A single mother of four, including twin girls entering their second year of college, her story is that of working women everywhere. DEE DEE’s amazing energy, passion, and dedication to her craft and to her audience is unmatched. She’s a winner and a welcomed addition to our growing staff.”

