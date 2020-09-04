Hamilton

iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE has added TAY HAMILTON as a new on-air personality/producer, effective immediately. She will be on the air with WAYNE D weekdays from 3-7p.

HAMILTON was most recently at iHEARTMEDIA Country KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS where she served as a midday on-air personality. She began her career at Top 40 KPLV (THE PARTY)/LAS VEGAS, where she also worked with WAYNE D for a period of time.

“TAY is an incredible talent with potential to grow and lead, not only at THE BIG 98, but all of iHEARTCOUNTRY as well," iHEARTMEDIA NASHVILLE SVP/Programming GATOR HARRISON. “Plus with their history together in LAS VEGAS, their chemistry is instant."

"I'm so excited about my journey to NASHVILLE to join the power team at WSIX and to grow within iHEARTCOUNTRY," said HAMILTON. "It's been a life long dream of mine to do radio in the heart of Country music, and I finally get to do so thanks to GATOR HARRISON and ROD PHILLIPS. It's an absolute honor to not only learn from them, but to also continue working along side WAYNE D, who's been a great mentor to me."

