CUMULUS MEDIA has re-branded its LEXINGTON, KY Country station from WLXX (NASH FM 92.9) to WVLK (K92.9), LEXINGTON’s New Country Leader. The station's new call letters are the result of a swap with Classic Hits sister station, now identified as WLXX (101.5 JACK FM).

“WVLK-FM was and again soon will be the most popular Country music radio station in the Bluegrass [state]," said CUMULUS LEXINGTON GM SCOTT FRAZIER. "K92.9 is our return to KENTUCKY’s heritage Country station, playing the most and best New Country Music in LEXINGTON.”

"I am beyond excited help bring this heritage Country brand back to the Bluegrass [state]," said CUMULUS LEXINGTON OM TONY "TWITCH" LONGO. "The WVLK-FM call letters historically have been the standard bearer of what Country radio is in KENTUCKY, and I’m glad to say they are once again where they belong!”

"I am thrilled to be part of the exciting changes for K92.9 as we re-establish this heritage brand in CENTRAL KENTUCKY," said WVLK and WLXX PD DEIDRE RANSDELL. "This will not be a change to the music or the eras played on K92.9, simply more Country music than any other station and staking a claim to the title of LEXINGTON's New Country Leader! From the PHOENIX Hotel in 1961 to the CENTRAL BANK Building in downtown LEXINGTON today, K92.9 WVLK FM continues to be a live and local station LEXINGTON can count on."

