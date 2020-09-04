Southerland

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE and RIVER HOUSE ARTISTS (NET NEWS 9/3) have signed New Country duo SOUTHERLAND to a record deal. The duo, comprised of NASHVILLE-based singers/songwriters MATT CHASE and CHRIS ROGERS, is also represented by WME and recently signed a publishing deal with RESERVOIR.

CHASE AND ROGERS met at a songwriting session in 2016, and have shared the stage with artists such as LUKE COMBS, LAUREN ALAINA, ELI YOUNG BAND, BRANTLEY GILBERT, MONTGOMERY GENTRY, CRAIG MORGAN, DARIUS RUCKER, MORGAN WALLEN and more. Their new single, "Thing Is," co-written by CHASE, ROGERS and GREG BATES, is out TODAY (9/4).

"We’ve never been more excited about releasing music that feels this authentic to who we are," said the duo in a joint statement. "From the very beginning, we’ve just tried to have fun doing what we love, and we think that’s a quality that really shines through with ‘Thing Is’.”

