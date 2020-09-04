Written By Country Duo Granville Automatic

A new book from ARCADIA PUBLISHING & THE HISTORY PRESS, "Hidden History of MUSIC ROW," delves into the myths and history behind NASHVILLE's iconic music center, and is now available for purchase. The book is written by Alternative/Country duo GRANVILLE AUTOMATIC, comprised of ELIZABETH ELKINS and VANESSA OLIVAREZ, as well as professional historian BRIAN ALLISON.

The book features never-before-seen photos of WILLIE NELSON, PASTY CLINE, KRIS KRISTOFFERSON and SHEL SILVERSTEIN, as well as interviews with songwriters and performers.

“Getting the opportunity to write a book was a real surprise for us as a band," said ELKINS. "An editor at the HISTORY PRESS found us through an article in THE BITTER SOUTHERNER about our last album, 'Radio Hymns.' That record was all about NASHVILLE's lost history, and he felt it would be interesting for two songwriters with a love of history to team up with a historian and tell the stories of this extraordinarily complicated, mysterious, and mythical place, warts and all."

