Labor Day Music Festival

FOREVER MEDIA Country WXCY/WILMINGTON, DE will host an audio-only Country music festival, "Amplify Live!" on LABOR DAY (9/7), from 10a-6p (ET). The eight-hour program will be a unique experience for listeners, complete with artist performances, sponsored "stages" and client "booths."

The virtual festival will feature performances by: BLAKE SHELTON, GEORGE STRAIT, TIM MCGRAW, BRAD PAISLEY, KENNY CHESNEY, MIRANDA LAMBERT, RASCAL FLATTS, TRACE ADKINS, THOMAS RHETT, MAREN MORRIS, ZAC BROWN BAND, MADDIE & TAE, SAM HUNT, ERIC CHURCH, BRANTLEY GILBERT, BROTHERS OSBORNE, KANE BROWN, MIDLAND, DAN + SHAY and OLD DOMINION.

