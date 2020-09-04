More Consent Decrees

IREDELL BROADCASTING, INC. (News-Talk WSIC-A/STATESVILLE, NC) and HUBBARD RADIO's CHICAGO FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, CINCINNATI FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, HBI RADIO ALEXANDRIA, LLCHBI RADIO BEMIDJI, LLCHBI RADIO BRAINERD/WADENA, LLC, KSTP-AM, LLC, KSTP-FM FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, KTMY-FM, LLC, PHOENIX FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, SEATTLE FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, ST. LOUIS FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, WASHINGTON DC FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC, and WPB FCC LICENSE SUB, LLC are the latest additions to the long list of licensees reaching Consent Decrees with the FCC over political file rule violations.

The licensees have agreed to follow compliance plans but were not fined for failure to upload political advertising requests to their online files.

And a previous Consent Decree with THORNBURG COMMUNICATIONS, INC. has been cancelled after the licensee demonstrated compliance with the rules.

