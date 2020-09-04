Contempt

U.S. District Judge JESUS G. BERNAL has ordered ED STOLZ to jail for contempt of court after the station owner failed to turn three stations over to receiver LARRY PATRICK under court order and skipped an AUGUST hearing. STOLZ lost control of Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, CA, and Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV on JUNE 6th after a 2018 jury determination that STOLZ's stations played 11 musical works without paying royalties and awarded the plaintiffs in that case $330,000 in statutory damages ($30,000 per infringement), plus $864,278.75 in attorney's fees, $43,333.34 in non-taxable costs, and $11,951.37 in additional taxed costs, plus interest. The judge has given STOLZ until SEPTEMBER 11th to turn himself in or fully comply with the court's orders by handing over the deeds, leases, and contracts for the stations and assets, plus pay $5,000 in sanctions for misconduct.

Plaintiffs in the case included WB MUSIC CORP., BUT FATHER, I JUST WANT TO SING MUSIC, HUNTERBORO MUSIC, UNIVERSAL POLYGRAM INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHING, INC., SONY/ATV TUNES LLC, OBVERSE CREATION MUSIC, NICE HAIR PUBLISHING, PARTY ROCK MUSIC, YEAH BABY MUSIC, ESKAYWHY PUBLISHING, UH OH ENTERTAINMENT, DIVINE MILL MUSIC, FINGAZ GOAL MUSIC, EMI APRIL MUSIC INC., HI MOM I DID IT, CHEBRA MUSIC, and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CORP. Defendants besides STOLZ and ROYCE BROADCASTING included PLAYA DEL SOL BROADCASTERS, SILVER STATE BROADCASTING, LLC, and GOLDEN STATE BROADCASTING, LLC.

