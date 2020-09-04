More News

The INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION, formed by ADAMS RADIO GROUP Pres./CEO RON STONE, has launched its website and membership fee rate, and has entered an agreement with ADLARGE MEDIA to create two new independent radio station networks.



Membership fees have been set at an annual per-station cost of $100 plus one :60 unit of advertising per week, weekdays 6a-7p. Members can sign up at www.IBA.media; stations signing up by SEPTEMBER 30th will be included on the upfront national network avails for 2021.

STONE, IBA President, said, “We anticipate many more stations to sign up beyond those that have already expressed interest. With the launch of the ADLARGE partnership, any station in need of new revenue should be signing up. If you are not a member, your stations will not be able to participate. I honestly cannot imagine any independent station not wanting to see new revenue flow their way. Independent radio will finally have a seat at the table for network revenue.”



ADLARGE Co-Founder and Co-CEO GARY SCHONFELD added, “We are thrilled to work with Ron and the independent radio stations across the country that are joining the IBA. This partnership comes at a most opportune time, giving independent radio groups and stations more power and prominence in network radio advertising. RON’s industry leadership in creating the IBA will help thousands of radio stations nationwide generate additional revenue, and we are honored to be a part of it.”



“RADIO is a powerful reach medium that can influence consumers because it touches their lives in their local communities,” said ADLARGE Co-Founder and Co-CEO CATHY CSUKAS. “We look forward to bringing these new opportunities to our network radio advertisers and their agencies, who are looking to connect with consumers on Main Street.”



STONE added, “We have been working very hard to deliver on many opportunities. One of the big ones that will be rolled out by DECEMBER 31 is a multi-layered traffic product, currently being tested in multiple markets. This system combines traffic, CRM, yield management and analytic tools to eliminate the redundancy and cost of multiple systems. What will be delivered is a system that will not only handle the back of the house duties, it will help sellers create new revenue and reduce attrition. This system will be available in 2021 at a significant savings to what independent broadcasters now pay for similar services.... the heavy lifting will begin soon on the new digital platform that will bring all the independents an opportunity to participate in true digital revenue, previously off limits to us. No more moving money from one pocket to the other. I want to thank CHRIS PEASLEE and the entire VIPOLOGY team for all their efforts in getting the IBA website built and launched, and for the vision that they are providing for the new digital platform.”

