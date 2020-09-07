Jason Bailey

GENERAL MEDIA PARTNERS, parent of SUN BROADCAST GROUP, has announced that SBG Founder/CEO JASON BAILEY will be leaving the company to focus his attention on his company, REATRO VENTURES, which is the developer of affiliate research software ARC.

REATRO is co-owned by former SBG COO JULIO APONTE, who will also be taking a more active role in the startup venture. WARREN FRIEDLAND, the Managing Partner of GEN MEDIA PARTNERS, will be filling the role of President for SBG.

BAILEY said, "Today is bittersweet for me. I’m excited to join JULIO and our team at REATRO to focus on the amazing software and app development projects we have on our plate. I’m also incredibly sad to leave my baby [SUN] for the very last time. It has been the honor of a lifetime to work with the great men and women at SUN these last 12 years. They are my family and will always be in my heart. I am certain that under the leadership of WARREN, along with new COO DANNO WOLKOFF, SUN will continue to shine bright for years to come.”

FRIEDLAND noted, “JAY is a personal friend of mine, and I am proud to be able to fulfill his dream and take this company to new heights We are excited to continue SUN’s growth, but fully appreciate that JAY has wanted to pursue his ambitions for REATRO for some time now. We wish him all the success in the world."

