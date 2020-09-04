Wingo

A few weeks after his tenure as morning co-host at ESPN RADIO ended, TREY WINGO is now out entirely at ESPN, reports the NEW YORK POST's ANDREW MARCHAND.



WINGO hosted "GOLIC & WINGO" with MIKE GOLIC and MIKE GOLIC JR. until that show ended last month and had served in various hosting and anchoring capacities at ESPN television since 1997, notably as host of the network's NFL DRAFT coverage and the first host of "NFL LIVE." He also hosted ESPN RADIO's all-SUNDAY NFL whiparound show in 2001-03. He joined ESPN from NBC affiliate KSDK-TV/ST. LOUIS and previously worked at independent WFMZ-TV/ALLENTOWN and ABC affiliate WMGC-TV and NBC affiliate WICZ-TV/BINGHAMTON.

