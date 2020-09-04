Radio Crew Gone

THE ATHLETIC is reporting that the ORLANDO MAGIC has fired all three of its longtime radio announcers and will move to simulcasting television play-by-play on the radio next season.

DENNIS NEUMANN had called MAGIC games for 29 seasons, 22 as lead play-by-play voice. RICHIE ADUBATO, the former DETROIT PISTONS, DALLAS MAVERICKS, ORLANDO MAGIC, NEW YORK LIBERTY, and WASHINGTON MYSTICS head coach, served as radio analyst for 15 seasons, more recently reduced to home games. JOEY COLÓN called MAGIC games in Spanish for 22 seasons.

In a statement to THE ATHLETIC, CEO ALEX MARTINS blamed the cutbacks on the pandemic forcing "very hard business decisions."

The MAGIC are heard on an English-language network headed by iHEARTMEDIA Sports WYGM-A-W245CL (06.9 THE GAME)/ORLANDO and in Spanish on ENTRAVISION Tropical WNUE (98.1 SALSA Y MAS)/ORLANDO.

