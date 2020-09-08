-
Cumulus Teasing New Direction At Hot AC WQQO (Q105.5)/Toledo Later This Morning
CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC WQQO (Q105.5)/TOLEDO kicked into stunting mode as the LABOR DAY WEEKEND was beginning on FRIDAY (9/4) and has been playing throwback favorites ever since, promising to unveil their new direction on TUESDAY (9/8) at 5a (ET).
Morning driver ERIC CHASE went on FACEBOOK to throw more fuel on to the fire. Watch his video here.
More details later this morning on ALL ACCESS NET NEWS.
