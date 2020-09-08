New In Bakersfield

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS has flipped Top 40/Rhythmic KQKZ (Q92.1)/BAKERSFIELD to Classic Hits. The station maintains its Q92.1 moniker.

Since JULY 2019, the station had been staffed by LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Top 40/Rhythmic KSEQ (Q97.1)/FRESNO's programming and air staff. Their last day on the air in BAKERSFIELD and Q92.1 was on WEDNESDAY (9/2). On THURSDAY (9/3), KQKZ flipped to Classic Hits.

KQKZ's new website lists former iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KRAB (ALT 106.1)/BAKERSFIELD PD DANNY SPANKS as an on air staff member. SPANKS left KRAB in OCTOBER 2019 after 27 years at the station.

« see more Net News