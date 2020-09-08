Jessie Joins Johnny B At WJBR

BEASLEY MEDIA AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)/WILMINGTON, DE ups JESSIE JORDAN from the weekend ranks into the newly-created morning show co-host role, plugging in across from the well-established JOHNNY B. The new show debuted on LABOR DAY morning, MONDAY (9/7).

WJBR PD ERIC JOHNSON said, "We are thrilled to have JESSIE join JOHNNY B for weekday mornings.” “She certainly added sparkle and feel-good fun to this summer’s weekend programming. Now we get to start our day with her sunshine each morning!”

JORDAN added, “I can't stop smiling.” "'Big ups’ to CHRIS LEONARD for introducing me to the fabulous MIX 99.5 WJBR. Many thanks to AJ LURIE, ERIC JOHNSON, JOE BELL and BRUCE BEASLEY for believing in me and giving me this HUGE opportunity in the middle of a pandemic. And of course, my co-host JOHNNY B! Here's to living the dream with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP!”

JESSIE JORDAN has been on the radio in the DELAWARE VALLEY since 2004, working at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA and ENTERCOM AC WBEB (B101.1)/PHILADELPHIA before arriving at WJBR this SUMMER.

