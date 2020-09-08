Robertson (Photo: WSUCougars.com)

BOB ROBERTSON, the longtime radio voice of WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball, died SUNDAY (9/6) in UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA at 91, reports the SPOKESMAN-REVIEW of SPOKANE.

ROBERTSON called COUGARS games for 52 years, serving as play-by-play voice in 1964-2011, except for a three-year stint at the UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON in 1969-71, and analyst in 2012-2018, when he retired in mid-season. In addition, he called minor league baseball for the SEATTLE RAINIERS, TACOMA GIANTS/CUBS/TIGERS/RAINIERS, WENATCHEE CHIEFS, and FRESNO CARDINALS, was the voice of NOTRE DAME football in 1955-56, and called SEATTLE SOUNDERS NASL soccer in the 1970s. ROBERTSON was also Sports Director for independent KTNT-TV/KSTW-TV/SEATTLE. He was honored with the COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME's CHRIS SCHENKEL Award in 2004.

