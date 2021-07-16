Usher (Photo: Piper Ferguson)

USHER will headline a LAS VEGAS residency at THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE for 12 dates beginning on JULY 16th, 2021 through JANUARY 1, 2022.

USHER said, “I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in LAS VEGAS. My residency at THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE will be full of surprises and an USHER experience like they've never seen or heard before.”

Additionally, USHER, LIVE NATION LAS VEGAS and CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to USHER’s NEW LOOK FOUNDATION, Inc (UNL). The non-profit’s mission is to provide access, awareness, and empowerment to youth in underserved communities.

The organizations goal is to guide young people to make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years UNL has reached more than 50,000 young people.

For ticket information check here.

« see more Net News