The Belt

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS PD BRAD STEINER shares the station is celebrating the city with "THE WOODYS," which ties in the station's syndicated morning show, THE WOODY SHOW, with the best of NOLA.

STEINER said, "Listeners can win things like shout outs, trophies and even the championship belt (pictured)."

Nominations began TODAY for THE WOODYS in NEW ORLEANS though SEPTEMBER 19th in the following categories:

Best Brewery

Best NOLA Social Media Account

Best Krewe

Best Fan

Best Spot to Nurse a Hangover

Best Local Podcast

Best Guy Named Greg

Best Snoball

Best Seafood Boil

Best Paved Road

The voting runs SEPTEMBER 21-OCTOBER 16 for THE WOODY AWARDS.

