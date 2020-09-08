-
WZRH (ALT 92.3)/New Orleans Launches The Woodys
CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WZRH (ALT 92.3)/NEW ORLEANS PD BRAD STEINER shares the station is celebrating the city with "THE WOODYS," which ties in the station's syndicated morning show, THE WOODY SHOW, with the best of NOLA.
STEINER said, "Listeners can win things like shout outs, trophies and even the championship belt (pictured)."
Nominations began TODAY for THE WOODYS in NEW ORLEANS though SEPTEMBER 19th in the following categories:
- Best Brewery
- Best NOLA Social Media Account
- Best Krewe
- Best Fan
- Best Spot to Nurse a Hangover
- Best Local Podcast
- Best Guy Named Greg
- Best Snoball
- Best Seafood Boil
- Best Paved Road
The voting runs SEPTEMBER 21-OCTOBER 16 for THE WOODY AWARDS.
