The Winners

iHEARTMEDIA celebrated the winners of the 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS with an on-air and social media special throughout LABOR DAY WEEKEND on its stations nationwide, and the iHEARTRADIO App.

The weekend-long special concluded on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th and unveiled winners in each category, including LIZZO for Song of the Year, BILLIE EILISH for Female Artist of the Year, JONAS BROTHERS for Best Duo/Group of the Year, TAYLOR SWIFT for Album of the Year and more. The 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS also honored ELTON JOHN with the Tour of the Year Award. In addition, the on-air and social media reveal featured acceptance speeches from this year’s biggest artists on iHEART stations and on social platforms, including FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE and SNAPCHAT.

The annual iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHEARTRADIO stations and the iHEARTRADIO app throughout 2019. Given the new limitations on events during the pandemic, this year’s “live event” portion of the awards, originally scheduled to air from the SHRINE AUDITORIUM in LOS ANGELES, SUNDAY, MARCH 29th on FOX, was cancelled, but winners were revealed on-air across the country and via social media over LABOR DAY weekend. The show is set to return to FOX in 2021.

Category Winners were:

Song of the Year: “Truth Hurts” - LIZZO

Female Artist of the Year: BILLIE EILISH

Male Artist of the Year: POST MALONE

Best Duo/Group of the Year: JONAS BROTHERS

Best Collaboration: “Señorita” - SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO

Pop Album of the Year: Lover - TAYLOR SWIFT

Best New Pop Artist: LIZZO

Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “bad guy” - BILLIE EILISH

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: BILLIE EILISH

Alternative Rock Album of the Year: when we all fall asleep, where do we go? - BILLIE EILISH

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: SHAED

Rock Song of the Year: “Ghost” - BADFLOWER

Rock Artist of the Year: DISTURBED

Rock Album of the Year: Fear Inoculum - TOOL

Country Song of the Year: “Beautiful Crazy” - LUKE COMBS

Country Artist of the Year: LUKE COMBS

Country Album of the Year: What You See Is What You Get - LUKE COMBS

Best New Country Artist: MORGAN WALLEN

Dance Song of the Year: “Close To Me” - ELLIE GOULDING, DIPLO FEATURING SWAE LEE

Dance Artist of the Year: MARSHMELLO

Dance Album of the Year: World War Joy - THE CHAINSMOKERS

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Suge” - DABABY

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: DRAKE

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Death Race for Love - JUICE WRLD

Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DABABY

R&B Song of the Year: “No Guidance” - CHRIS BROWN featuring DRAKE

R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.

R&B Album of the Year: Free Spirit- KHALID

Best New R&B Artist: SUMMER WALKER

