iHeartMedia Airs Exclusive Labor Day Weekend Reveal Of The 2020 'iHeartRadio Music Awards' Winners
iHEARTMEDIA celebrated the winners of the 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS with an on-air and social media special throughout LABOR DAY WEEKEND on its stations nationwide, and the iHEARTRADIO App.
The weekend-long special concluded on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7th and unveiled winners in each category, including LIZZO for Song of the Year, BILLIE EILISH for Female Artist of the Year, JONAS BROTHERS for Best Duo/Group of the Year, TAYLOR SWIFT for Album of the Year and more. The 2020 iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS also honored ELTON JOHN with the Tour of the Year Award. In addition, the on-air and social media reveal featured acceptance speeches from this year’s biggest artists on iHEART stations and on social platforms, including FACEBOOK, TWITTER, INSTAGRAM, YOUTUBE and SNAPCHAT.
The annual iHEARTRADIO MUSIC AWARDS celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHEARTRADIO stations and the iHEARTRADIO app throughout 2019. Given the new limitations on events during the pandemic, this year’s “live event” portion of the awards, originally scheduled to air from the SHRINE AUDITORIUM in LOS ANGELES, SUNDAY, MARCH 29th on FOX, was cancelled, but winners were revealed on-air across the country and via social media over LABOR DAY weekend. The show is set to return to FOX in 2021.
Category Winners were:
- Song of the Year: “Truth Hurts” - LIZZO
- Female Artist of the Year: BILLIE EILISH
- Male Artist of the Year: POST MALONE
- Best Duo/Group of the Year: JONAS BROTHERS
- Best Collaboration: “Señorita” - SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO
- Pop Album of the Year: Lover - TAYLOR SWIFT
- Best New Pop Artist: LIZZO
- Alternative Rock Song of the Year: “bad guy” - BILLIE EILISH
- Alternative Rock Artist of the Year: BILLIE EILISH
- Alternative Rock Album of the Year: when we all fall asleep, where do we go? - BILLIE EILISH
- Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist: SHAED
- Rock Song of the Year: “Ghost” - BADFLOWER
- Rock Artist of the Year: DISTURBED
- Rock Album of the Year: Fear Inoculum - TOOL
- Country Song of the Year: “Beautiful Crazy” - LUKE COMBS
- Country Artist of the Year: LUKE COMBS
- Country Album of the Year: What You See Is What You Get - LUKE COMBS
- Best New Country Artist: MORGAN WALLEN
- Dance Song of the Year: “Close To Me” - ELLIE GOULDING, DIPLO FEATURING SWAE LEE
- Dance Artist of the Year: MARSHMELLO
- Dance Album of the Year: World War Joy - THE CHAINSMOKERS
- Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “Suge” - DABABY
- Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: DRAKE
- Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Death Race for Love - JUICE WRLD
- Best New Hip-Hop Artist: DABABY
- R&B Song of the Year: “No Guidance” - CHRIS BROWN featuring DRAKE
- R&B Artist of the Year: H.E.R.
- R&B Album of the Year: Free Spirit- KHALID
- Best New R&B Artist: SUMMER WALKER
