Likes The PPM Headphone Adjustment

The folks at NUVOODOO are very positive on the recent change at NIELSEN (NET NEWS 9/2) including adjustments for headphone listening and "outlier" panelists.

The ratings service will make a "headphone adjustment" with the OCTOBER 2020 PPM monthly measurement, which it says will show a change in total radio listening of about 2-5%, with some stations using Total Line Reporting seeing an Average Quarter Hour boost but few standalone streams seeing an AQH increase.

In TODAY's NUVOODOO column, CAROLYN GILBERT and LEIGH JACOBS write: "Back during the introduction of PPM (when it was a partnership between Arbitron and Nielsen), some of us fretted about quarter hours that could be lost because of headphone listening. Arbitron assured us that panelists would just have to use a dongle to connect their audio source to the meter and then plug their headphones into the dongle. They admitted wireless headphones could be a problem (back then, they were headphones with a radio receiver built in), but no one imagined them being widely adopted to the point of being a problem (and Bluetooth would have been a dental matter back then)."

Read the entire story, here.

« see more Net News