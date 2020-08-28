Bruno

"THE TONY BRUNO SHOW WITH HARRY MAYES" has been dropped by SIRIUSXM DAN PATRICK RADIO and "INTO THE NIGHT WITH TONY BRUNO AND HARRY MAYES" has been dropped by SPORTSMAP RADIO after BRUNO got into a dispute with DEADSPIN over the website's characterization of comments he made about LEBRON JAMES and NBA players.

CROSSING BROAD reports that BRUNO's comments about a meme alleging that JAMES poses with books but doesn't read them past the first page -- BRUNO said he "despise(s)" JAMES and most NBA players "can't even read, for God's sake. You wanna give me lessons on what matters and what’s important?" -- were picked up by the revived DEADSPIN and appeared in a story posted last WEDNESDAY (8/26) headlined “‘NBA Players Can’t Read,’ Idiot Proclaims on Radio.” BRUNO called the article a "hit piece" on that day's show, and the show failed to appear on SIRIUSXM on THURSDAY.

At BARRETT SPORTS MEDIA, Exec. Prod. ROBIN AUSTIN noted that the comments picked up by DEADSPIN were part of a longer commentary that began in the previous segment and, in context, the comments cited by DEADSPIN were not meant to be taken as the site portrayed them and the headline falsely indicated that "NBA Players Can't Read" is a direct quote. BRUNO is considering legal action against DEADSPIN.

And DEADSPIN reports that SPORTSMAP RADIO is replacing BRUNO's late-night show with "SPORTSMAP ALL NIGHT," a show hosted by BILL SCHMID. BRUNO's shows, produced with JAKIB MEDIA, also stream on TWITCH.

