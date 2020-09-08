News Service

PREMIERE NETWORKS is now syndicating a news service from iHEARTMEDIA's BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK. BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK NEWS offers 60-second top- and bottom-of-the-hour news updates and breaking news around the clock.

Among stations adding the news service YESTERDAY (9/7) are MIDWAY BROADCASTING News-Talk WVON-A/CHICAGO; BREAD OF LIFE Hip Hop-Gospel KMAZ-LP (AMAZING 102.5)/HOUSTON; CENTER FOR COMMUNICATION AND DEVELOPMENT Hip Hop KMOJ/MINNEAPOLIS; CARSON COMMUNICATIONS Hip Hop WCCG/FAYETTEVILLE, NC; KP MUSIC GROUP Classic Hip Hop-R&B KJMG (MAJIC 97)/MONROE, LA; BREWER BROADCASTING Hip Hop WJTT (POWER 94)/CHATTANOOGA; MECCA COMMUNICATIONS Hip Hop WXAG-A-W224CY (1470 THE LIGHT)/ATHENS, GA; MID-CENTURY RADIO Hip Hop WJMP-A-W246DH (JUMP 97.1)/KNOXVILLE; BRAHMIN BROADCASTING CORP. Hip Hop KJMP-A-K283CN (JUMP 104.5)/FORT COLLINS, CO; A&J RADIO Hip Hop WPLB-A-W279DE (JUMP 103.7)/PLATTSBURGH, NY; KENNELWOOD RADIO Hip Hop KWBT (94.5 THE BEAT)/WACO; WGOV INC. Hip Hop WGOV (V96)/VALDOSTA, GA; ROJO BROADCASTING Hip Hop WKTT (LIVE 97.5)/SALISBURY, MD; HUBCAST BROADCASTING Hip Hop KBZE (THE BREEZE)MORGAN CITY, LA; DELTA MEDIA CORP. Hip Hop KFXZ-F/LAFAYETTE, LA; and TEAM BROADCASTING CO. Hip Hop WGNL (G104.3 JAMZ)/GREENWOOD, MS.

“WVON is pleased to add the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK (BIN) as our national news source,” said MIDWAY BROADCASTING CORP. Chair/CEO MELODY SPANN COOPER. “WVON's 24-hour Black talk format is an important and impactful voice in the CHICAGO market, and BIN is the perfect complement to keep our vibrant local community aware of what's happening across the country. What happens in Black America matters. Telling our story matters. BIN's timing is perfect!”

“We’re excited to offer this news service from a Black point of view at a time when credible news and information is more important than ever,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK NEWS expands on our commitment to deliver industry-leading news coverage, and we hope it helps bridge the divide in our nation by increasing communication and understanding.”

