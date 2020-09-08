Launching 9/14

Sports radio consultant JASON BARRETT is expanding his operation to add consultancy and a website for News-Talk radio. BARRETT NEWS MEDIA, tipped by BARRETT on a recent podcast, will officially launch at barrettnewsmedia.com next MONDAY (9/14). The new website will add 11 writers to BARRETT's staff; SPOKENLAYER Producer and former KIRO-F/SEATTLE PD RYAN MAGUIRE will be offering consulting support.

"I've been interested in News-Talk for a long time, tracing all the way back to the start of my career," said BARRETT. "The format has seen a surge of sports radio programmers shift to the format in recent years, and I'm excited to take the plunge because the content is compelling, the talent are skilled, and the future is uncertain. Fresh ideas, perspectives, and strategies are going to be needed to build on the format's rich history, and I want to help brands enjoy a prosperous future."

"There are many stories out there in our industry waiting to be told, and I'm hoping we can raise the profile for News-Talk professionals, the same way we have for sports radio members," added BARRETT. "It won't happen overnight, but our goal is to become a daily online destination for anyone working in the news media industry."

"When JASON approached me with the idea of working with him to help build BARRETT NEWS MEDIA, saying 'yes' was a very easy decision," said MAGUIRE. "I have a tremendous amount of respect for JB not only as a programmer, but how he's been able to grow BSM so quickly over the last five years. Most importantly, he and I share a lot of the same philosophies on what it takes to build, grow and monetize spoken word brands and talent. Radio is going through a metamorphosis right now, but my passion for the business and for creating great audio content has never waned. It's a big part of what fuels me every day. I can't wait to get started."

"I've known RYAN for over a decade, and his accomplishments as a programming executive speak for themselves," said BARRETT. "Aside from creating ratings success for numerous brands, RYAN's travels throughout the county have given him firsthand experience with positioning brands to appeal to different audiences. Combine those skills with his ability to coach talent, and dissect content, and I'm confident he will offer exceptional value to our clients. I'm excited to work with him."

