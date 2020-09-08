Baker

NASHVILLE-based VISUAL IMAGE MARKETING, founded by music industry veteran STEVE BAKER, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The company, which provides music video promotion and marketing services to independent Country and Americana artists, has worked with artists including DOLLY PARTON, LARRY STEWART, SOUTHERN HALO, THE BELLAMY BROTHERS, GENE WATSON, KEVIN COSTNER & MODERN WEST, T. GRAHAM BROWN, DON WILLIAMS, THE GRASCALS and more.

BAKER hopes to expand his work with independent acts in the future, to create a more immersive viewing experience for their fans.

“I always try to deliver more than I promise,” said BAKER. “And I always keep in mind the fact that my clients depend on me to help build their exposure wherever possible.”

