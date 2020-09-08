de Nardis

Former OMD WORLDWIDE, AEGIS MEDIA AND MEC CEO MAINARDO DE NARDIS has been appointed to the Board of Directors of VOXNEST.



"Drawing on his many years spent as a tenacious business builder and forward thinking leader, MAINARDO will add significant value as our newest board member," said VOXNEST CEO FRANCESCHO BASCHIERI. "MAINARDO truly understands the always-evolving nature of marketing services, and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise as we continue to forge the path for programmatic in podcasting."



"Audio is the next big thing and growth in podcasting has specifically exploded in recent years – in terms of audiences, advertising spend and number of active brands. It's a really exciting time to join MAINARDO's board," said DE NARDIS. "Supporting brands' performance, by integrating podcasting in their communication plans, is something I find extremely fulfilling. While the expansion originates, and continues, in the US, it's also very interesting to see podcast programmatic advertising beginning to take root in countries where the medium is in its nascent stage. I'm looking forward to assisting MAINARDO as they continue to fuel the podcast programmatic flame across the globe."

