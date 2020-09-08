Rhett

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.'s THOMAS RHETT, who earned the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his current hit, "Be A Light." Additional congrats to LADY A's HILLARY SCOTT, REBA MCENTIRE, KEITH URBAN and Christian artist CHRIS TOMLIN, who are featured on the track.

Kudos to THE VALORY MUSIC CO. Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC.

