SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING NASHVILLE has signed songwriter/producer JAY BRUNSWICK to a worldwide publishing deal. The PITTSBURGH native has written songs for artists including BRANTLEY GILBERT, REBA McENTIRE, CHRIS JANSON, PARMALEE, GRANGER SMITH and JOSH THOMPSON.

“JAY BRUNSWICK is an incredibly talented songwriter that continues to raise the bar for Country music, and his career is just beginning to take off," said SONY/ATV NASHVILLE CEO RUSTY GASTON. "Our entire team is thrilled to welcome JAY to the SONY/ATV family, and to deliver the best opportunities for his songs.”

“SONY/ATV has been nothing short of family to me over the last few years," said BRUNSWICK. "TOM LUTERAN and I have been working to make this happen for some time now, and the timing could not have been better. I have always wanted to write for both SONY/ATV and RUSTY GASTON, and now I have the chance to write for both under the same umbrella. I look forward to working with TOM and the rest of the powerhouse team at SONY/ATV, and am excited to see what the future holds for us all.”

