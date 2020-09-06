Top 10

MEDIA MONITORS' top 10 radio advertiser chart for AUGUST 31-SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 shows promos for iHEARTRADIO maintaining their lead, with LOWE'S jumping 15 slots into third place. The promos for iHEARTRADIO and its iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL along with podcast promos and iHEART's "Why I'm Voting" PSA campaign gave iHEART five of the top 10.

The Top 10:

iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 59300 instances) THE HOME DEPOT (#2, 50128) LOWE'S (#18, 14836) PROGRESSIVE (#4; 44698) CRIMINALIA (iHEART PODCAST NETWORK) (--; 43903) AMERICAN SHADOWS (iHEART PODCAST NETWORK) (--; 43897) GEICO (#6: 40436) NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC AND SAFETY ADMINISTRATION (#3, 39989) WHY I'M VOTING (iHEARTRADIO PSA campaign) (#11; 34872) iHEARTRADIO MUSIC FESTIVAL (#10; 33866)

