Awards

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2020 KALEIDOSCOPE AWARDS for coverage of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation and gender identity issues.



The network radio winner is PRX's "THE WORLD" for RUPA SHENOY's "400 Years" series on institutional racism in the AMERICAS. The local radio winner is RIO SALADO COLLEGE News-Talk-Jazz-Blues KJZZ/PHOENIX for its Fronteras Desk covering immigration stories in ARIZONA and MEXICO.



Other winners included AL JAZERRA DIGITAL's "AJ Contrast," TEGNA CBS affiliate WUSA-TV/WASHINGTON's "DC Stories," and CBS NEWS' "48 HOURS" for "Faces of Family Separation."

« see more Net News