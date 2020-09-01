Bill Clinton (Photo: Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com)

DEADLINE is reporting that former President BILL CLINTON will host a new podcast for iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK in 2021. CLINTON, along with daughter CHELSEA, hosted the "WHY AM I TELLING YOU THIS?" podcast last year for the CLINTON FOUNDATION, which is co-producing the new show with iHEART and AT WILL MEDIA.



In FEBRUARY, iHEARTMEDIA announced a podcast to be hosted by HILLARY CLINTON for launch later this year (NET NEWS 2/28); She co-hosted a podcast, "WITH HER," during her 2016 presidential campaign.

