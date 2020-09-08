Williams

NASHVILLE-based MAJOR BOB MUSIC has signed songwriter BEN WILLIAMS to a publishing deal. WILLIAMS graduated from BELMONT UNIVERSITY in MAY, and has written songs for the Country, Pop and EDM genres.

"BEN's passion for songwriting is paired with a hard work ethic, and we are thrilled to start this journey with him," said MAJOR BOB VP TINA CRAWFORD.

“Country music is different," said WILLIAMS. "The lyrics, stories, clarity, truth, and ultimate feeling the music gives you inspires me to write every single day.”

