(Clockwise L-R) Lee, Murphy, Chelsea, Tucker, Powers

Changes are underway at ENTERCOM Top 40 WRVQ (Q94)/RICHMOND, VA, according to ENTERCOM/VIRGINIA VP Operations DON LONDON.

First came the announcement of DENI LEE being named WRVQ APD. In a note to employees, LONDON said, "DENI began her radio career here at BASIE ROAD as an intern for Q94 eight years ago. She's been a successful Promotions Director in the market. DENI became ENTERCOM RICHMOND's Digital Program Director two years ago and quickly became an air talent for Q94. She has done an excellent job in every role that she’s attained and is a real pro. She's smart, mature, organized and has true pride in ownership among many other great qualities. DENI quickly absorbs programming concepts and has an eye and ear for detail and great radio."

Additionally, Imaging Director and afternoon host MATT MURPHY has been named MD at WRVQ. LONDON continued, "Matt will be an integral part of our new Q94 music selection team along with DENI and I. MATT also adds nights at (NORFOLK sister Top 40 WNVZ) Z104 to his duties. He is originally from PHILADELPHIA and grew up listening to major market radio. MATT is an amazing air talent and has an incredible work ethic. His passion and enthusiasm are contagious. MATT continues to shape our Q94 stationality through his expert imaging. He has a can do attitude and is a 'radio junkie' which will continue to take him a long way in our business."

Another change finds WNVZ afternoon host CHELSEA adding middays at WRVQ to her duties, since current middayer DENI will move to nights to focus on her new programming duties. LONDON said, "CHELSEA went to school at VCU where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and obtained a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She was a college radio station intern and returned to her home town of VIRGINIA BEACH after college and joined the popular MIKE & WOO WOO morning show on (NORFOLK sister Hot AC) WPTE (94.9 THE POINT). CHELSEA is bright, charismatic, very responsible and is a natural and gifted talent on and off the air. She is also an excellent singer and has performed at a number of ENTERCOM NORFOLK events."

Lastly, WPTE morning co-host MIKE POWERS adds a SUNDAY afternoon show at WRVQ to his duties, while ENTERCOM NORFOLK's DEVIN TUCKER will also get a little busier. She is the morning host for AC WWDE (2WD 101.3) and midday host for WPTE, and will add a SUNDAY night show on WRVQ.

LONDON concluded, "These additions will complete the WRVQ lineup so we’ll have talented communicators in all shows from 6am to Midnight, MONDAY through SUNDAY. We’re quite confident that these enhancements will continue Q94's legacy of greatness in the RICHMOND market and in the industry. Please join BENNETT (SVP/Market Manager BENNETT ZIER) and I in congratulating these talented and important team mates as they rise up at ENTERCOM VIRGINIA."

« see more Net News