Flora-Bama Radio launches

iHEARTRADIO has launched a new 24/7 online streaming station, FLORA-BAMA RADIO, in partnership with the historic GULF COAST landmark, FLORA-BAMA lounge in PENSACOLA, FL. The bar, located on the FLORIDA-ALABAMA state line, has seen performances from artists from a variety of genres since it opened in 1964. It offers live music daily, boasting 3,500 live performances a year across its six stages. Past performers will make up the danceable programming on the streaming station.

FLORA-BAMA RADIO can be heard via the iHEARTRADIO app or at iHeart.com.

