Down Week

PODTRAC's SEPTEMBER 2nd-6th weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows has downloads down 4% from the previous week and up 52% on a year-to-year basis.



As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from SEPTEMBER 2, 2019 to SEPTEMBER 6, 2020 was +27% for Arts, +55% for Business, +43% for Comedy, +16% for Education, +19% for History, +103% for News, +29% for Science, +25% for Society & Culture, +40% for Sports, and +51% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was +15% for Arts, -1% for Business, -8% for Comedy, -1% for Education, -2% for History, -8% for News, -4% for Science, +1% for Society & Culture, -3% for Sports, and -6% for True Crime.

