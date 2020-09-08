Fundraiser

ENTERCOM/HOUSTON, TX has partnered with the BARBARA BUSH HOUSTON LITERACY FOUNDATION to host the first annual Giving Week campaign, with the aim to raise $100,000 to provide more than 3,500 home libraries to economically disadvantaged HOUSTON children. In recognition of NATIONAL LITERACY AWARENESS MONTH the campaign will run from SEPTEMBER 8th-11th, on ENTERCOM/HOUSTON stations, Hot AC KHMX-F (Mix 96.5), Country KILT-F (100.3 The Bull), Adult Hits KKHH-F (95.7 The Spot), Sports KILT-A (Sports Radio 610) and Spanish Mega 101 FM (KLOL-FM).

“Our mission at ENTERCOM is to serve the HOUSTON community by not only connecting our listeners with their favorite music, news and sports content, but by supporting the community through initiatives that impact meaningful change,” said ENTERCOM HOUSTON, SVP/Market Manager SARAH FRAZIER. “As our kids go back to school, whether in person or online, knowing how to read is a cornerstone of all future learning. We want to put as many books in our children’s hands as possible, as they are the future of our city.”

“We are pleased to partner with ENTERCOM and its affiliated stations to raise awareness of the importance of literacy during National Literacy Awareness Month,” said BARBARA BUSH HOUSTON LITERACY FOUNDATION Pres. JULIE BAKER FINCK. “Together we call on the Houston community to help make a difference by making a tax-deductible gift to equip an underserved child with books to help them learn and succeed. It is only through partnerships with civic-minded companies, like ENTERCOM, that we can make an impact in our city.”

Phillips 66 is kicking off the campaign by contributing $25,000 in matching funds towards the Foundation’s annual Giving Week. Listeners are encouraged to donate by texting “HTXReads” to 41444, via online, or by mailing a check to the BARBARA BUSH HOUSTON LITERACY FOUNDATION at 7887 San Felipe, Suite 250, HOUSTON, TX 77063.

