Talent needed

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/LUBBOCK, TX is seeking an air personality with the ability to connect with listeners across multiple formats. The LUBBOCK cluster encompasses six stations, including Country KQBR (LONESTAR 99.5) and Top 40 KZII (102.5 KISS FM).

Brand Mgr. LANCE BALLANCE is seeking someone with “sharp on-air and production skills, the ability to excel in a fast-paced environment [and] be a magician with digital playback systems. They will also be open to sharing their life on-air and online, will possess excellent writing skills, and exude professionalism while working tirelessly as an ambassador for our brands.” Experience in Country and/or Top 40 is a plus, but submissions from qualified talent from all formats are welcome.

Rush resume and aircheck materials to BALLANCE here. No phone calls, please.

