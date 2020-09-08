Wilkins

JASON MOON WILKINS, the host of “All Things Considered” on NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO talk station WPLN, has been named PD of a music discovery-focused sister station set to launch this Fall on WPLN’s currently Classical sister station WFCL at 91.1 FM.

In his career, WILKINS has worked as a touring musician, music director, manager, music journalist, and helped launch or consult with numerous events and festivals including NEXT BIG NASHVILLE. He is also a founding member of the NASHVILLE Mayor’s Music Council, and worked at record label THIRTY TIGERS before making the move to public radio.

Working with WILKINS on the new station’s launch is MIKE HENRY of PARAGON MEDIA STRATEGIES, who has helped launch or re-launch WFUV/NEW YORK, KUTX/AUSTIN and WXPN/PHILADELPHIA, among many others. Radio programmer STEVE DAVIS of DK MEDIA SOLUTIONS will also work closely with WILKINS and HENRY on the launch.

“JASON is deeply ingrained in NASHVILLE’s multi-genre music scene, and will bring local to MIDDLE TENNESSEE’s newest music station,” NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO Pres./CEO STEVE SWENSON said. “In addition to being a veteran radio professional, JASON is a student of emerging music and the ideal person to bring our new music discovery station to the airwaves. We can’t wait to share our new format with the community as it will reflect the diversity and energy of all NASHVILLE’s music.”

“I’m grateful and ecstatic for the opportunity to help NASHVILLE PUBLIC RADIO launch our music discovery station,” WILKINS said. “This city has one of the most vibrant music scenes in the world and more people working in the industry per capita than anywhere in the U.S. We look forward to giving those voices new ways to be heard."

