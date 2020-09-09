Two Men Pointing At Each Other

CUMULUS Sports KTIK-F (93.1 THE TICKET)/BOISE has added JOHNNY "THE BALLGAME" MALLORY to the weekday 3-6p (MT) "IDAHO SPORTS TALK" with incumbent MIKE PRATER. MALLORY, a former host at the old IMPACT RADIO GROUP Sports KQBL-HD2-K256CZ (ESPN BOISE)/BOISE, most recently hosted a show at PACIFIC EMPIRE News-Talk KLBM-A-KBKR-A/LAGRANDE, OR. BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY football and men's basketball announcer BOB BEHLER will make daily appearances on "IDAHO SPORTS TALK WITH PRATER AND THE BALLGAME" as well.



RVP/Market Mgr. DON MORIN said, “We couldn’t be more excited to have JOHNNY ‘THE BALLGAME’ MALLORY join the KTIK-AM/FM team. He is going to be an excellent addition to IDAHO SPORTS TALK. His knowledge of the market and raw energy will be a great infusion for the show.’’



PD JOHN PATRICK said, “JOHNNY will bring tremendous energy that will be infectious to our listeners. We’ve put together a strong team that will carry the IDAHO SPORTS TALK tradition of smart and entertaining conversation with a focus on BOISE STATE athletics.’’



PRATER said, “Mad respect to the many people who have made IDAHO SPORTS TALK a radio institution in IDAHO. Now we have a really cool chance to do something new and fresh in a growing sports market that deserves to have a really cool show. The chemistry with JOHNNY is going to be amazing. I’ve followed him for a long time ... just don’t tell him that.”



MALLORY said, "I am beyond excited to return to the TREASURE VALLEY. I've made a decision to build my family here and sink my teeth into the local sports scene once again. KTIK and IDAHO SPORTS TALK have been super successful sports brands for over two decades and I'm thrilled to join the team. It's going to be a fun ride.”

« see more Net News