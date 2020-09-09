Workshop

ACAST is holding a free online virtual workshop event for Latinx podcasters. "Aclass: Latinx Voices" is now open for registration and will stream via ZOOM next WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at 3p (ET).



“We started our Aclass series because the diversity of podcasts should reflect the diversity of listeners and audiences,” said ACAST Content Dir. VERONIKA TAYLOR. “With Aclass: Latinx Voices, we aim to provide current and aspiring Latinx creators with thoughtful discussion and helpful tools they can use throughout their podcasting journey. We’re so fortunate to be joined by so many remarkable creators in the Latinx community who will share their experiences with the audience.”



The schedule:



3-4p (ET): Latinx Trailblazers in Podcasting with MSNBC's ALICIA MENENDEZ moderating and a panel including FUTURO MEDIA Pres. and "IN THE THICK" co-host MARIA HINOJOSA, LANTIGUA WILLIAMS & CO. CEO JULEYKA LANTIGUA-WILLIAMS, and HIGHER GROUND AUDIO VP MUKTA MOHAN



4–5p (ET): Best Practices in Audio Production and Storytelling with ACAST MEXICO Content Dir. DIEGO BOLAÑOS moderating and panelists including VOX MEDIA Producer CAMILA SALAZAR, FUTURO MEDIA Producer and "RACIST SANDWICH" co-host JUAN DIEGO RAMIREZ, and WONDER MEDIA NETWORK Producer and "BAG LADIEZ" co-host CINHIA "ESTEPHANIE" PIMENTEL



RSVP for the free event here.

