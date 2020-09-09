Sliwa, From The Video

ART VUOLO is offering the audio from his video mini-documentary "NEW YORK CITY RADIO: 9-11" free for radio stations to air to mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.



The audio is entirely from NEW YORK radio from the day of the attack, including WABC-A, WCBS-A, WCBS-F, WOR-A, WINS-A, and WHTZ (Z100), with the voices of SCOTT SHANNON, ELVIS DURAN, CURTIS SLIWA, SEAN HANNITY, LEE HARRIS, ED WALSH, JOHN GAMBLING, JOE BARTLETT, and JOEY REYNOLDS, plus interviews with talent and management. The video was made for the 2002 R&R Talk Radio Seminar and shown at the 2002 NEW YORK CITY A.I.R. AWARDS.



Find the video on YOUTUBE at https://youtu.be/haKCpLyNdns and reach ART at (248) 926-1234, cell (248) 935-6446, or artvuolo@aol.com.

