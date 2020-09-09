Thomas (Photo: Twitter @72TraThomas)

Former PHILADELPHIA EAGLES offensive tackle and BEASLEY Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC)/PHILADELPHIA morning co-host TRA THOMAS tweeted on TUESDAY (9/8) that he will be joining crosstown ENTERCOM Sports WIP to appear on EAGLES post-game shows and weekly in-studio segments on the afternoon show with JON MARKS and THOMAS' former teammate IKE REESE.

THOMAS co-hosted mornings at THE FANATIC with MARC FARZETTA from OCTOBER 2018 through MARCH of this year; he was a regular on WIP before joining THE FANATIC.

I’m happy to announce I just signed an agreement with @SportsRadioWIP. I’ll be doing post game shows and weekly in studio segments with my brothers @MarksReeseWIP. I’m glad my agent said something because it was in yesterdays emails and I suck at checking emails but I digress pic.twitter.com/uTIR74Jdte — Tra Thomas (@72TraThomas) September 4, 2020

