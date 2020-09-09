New Performers

CARRIE UNDERWOOD, TRISHA YEARWOOD and BLAKE SHELTON with GWEN STEFANI have been added as performers for the “55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS,” set for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th in NASHVILLE. Newly-announced presenters include LAUREN ALAINA, BOBBY BONES, CAM, DARIUS RUCKER, RUNAWAY JUNE, CLINT BLACK and LISA HARTMAN BLACK, and model LILY ALDRIDGE.

In celebration of the 95th anniversary of the GRAND OLE OPRY, UNDERWOOD will honor trailblazing female OPRY members by performing a medley of songs by PATSY CLINE, LORETTA LYNN, BARBARA MANDRELL, MARTINA MCBRIDE, REBA MCENTIRE and DOLLY PARTON. YEARWOOD will perform her album cut, “I’ll Carry You Home,” for the show’s "In Memoriam" segment, paying tribute to those we have lost in the Country music industry. SHELTON and STEFANI will perform their current hit, “Happy Anywhere.”

The show, produced for television by DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS, will broadcast live on the CBS TELEVISION NETWORK from 7-10p (CT), and will be available to stream live and on demand on CBS ALL ACCESS. Reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year KEITH URBAN will host as the show broadcasts from three iconic MUSIC CITY venues, the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE, THE RYMAN AUDITORIUM and the BLUEBIRD CAFE.

Previously announced performers include: JIMMIE ALLEN, KELSEA BALLERINI, GABBY BARRETT, KANE BROWN, LUKE BRYAN, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, DAN + SHAY, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, RILEY GREEN, MICKEY GUYTON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, TIM MCGRAW, MAREN MORRIS, OLD DOMINION, THOMAS RHETT featuring JON PARDI, TENILLE TOWNES and MORGAN WALLEN.

« see more Net News