WARNER MUSIC GROUP taps KAREEM CHIN has joined the company as SVP/Head of Investor Relations, effective immediately. CHIN comes to WMG from iHEARTMEDIA, where he was SVP/Head of Investor Relations.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for WMG. We’re enabling an explosion in new business opportunities, not just in streaming, but in social media, podcasting, fitness, live streaming, VR, video content, and beyond. In this environment, WMG is uniquely positioned for long-term global success, and we’ve hired an outstanding IR leader to help us keep our investors informed of our progress,” said ERIC LEVIN and JAMES STEVEN. “KAREEM has great relationships within the finance and investment world and a deep understanding of the media marketplace. His expertise, coupled with his enthusiastic approach, makes him ideally suited to tell our story as we continue to evolve and grow.”

“I’ve always been a fan of WMG’s amazing artists and songwriters, and I’ve been impressed by the company’s independent spirit, its commitment to artistry and innovation, and its financial discipline,” said CHIN. “During these challenging times, the recorded music and music publishing industries have proven to be incredibly resilient. What’s inspiring to me about this new role is how WMG is positioned to emerge from the pandemic even stronger than before. I’m really looking forward to being part of the team that makes that vision a reality, and to leading the efforts to involve our investors in our journey."

