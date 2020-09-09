Cohen

INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres. DAVID COHEN has been appointed CEO of the organization, effective SEPTEMBER 15th. COHEN replaces RANDALL ROTHENBERG, who will continue as Executive Chair through 2022. ROTHENBERG, who will be full-time for the rest of 2020 and half-time through 2022, has served as CEO of the IAB since 2007.

“In less than a year as President of IAB, DAVID COHEN has vastly increased the size of our media marketplaces, brought an unprecedented number of industry captains into our leadership councils, transformed the timeliness of our strategic initiatives, and injected new enthusiasm into our already energetic leadership team,” said ROTHENBERG. “He is a true leader with the steadiness, strategic insights, and experience necessary to take IAB and the digital marketing and media industries through the economic recovery and ultimately to the next level of growth. The Board and I felt strongly that there was no reason to wait. He should be our CEO now.”

“As the industry continues to face some of its biggest challenges, we rely on IAB to bring us together, tackle the tough questions, and develop real, actionable solutions,” said IAB Board of Directors Interim Chair and MICROSOFT ADVERTISING Corporate VP RIK VAN DER KOOI. “In this next chapter, we’ll still be able to rely on RANDALL’s wisdom and counsel, and we’ll have all the benefits and tremendous strengths DAVID brings to the table. Everybody wins -- especially IAB members.”

“I knew that coming to IAB would give me the opportunity to leverage the experience and relationships that I have worked my entire career to develop. Bringing together publishers, brands, and agencies for the common good has been rewarding, and we are just getting started. I continue to be energized by the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of the media, marketing, and advertising industries,” said COHEN. “But what makes the IAB leadership position so meaningful is that the team here is not just helping individual companies – we’re helping to reshape and grow an entire sector of the economy.

“We are boosting our focus on dramatically increasing our brand, agency, and publisher presence across all IAB activities. My buy-side experience has shown me that connecting all those dots is critical for industry collaboration, agenda-setting, and leadership.”

