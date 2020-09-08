Venturi (Photo: WFNI)

Former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS defensive coordinator and interim head coach and NORTHWESTERN head coach RICK VENTURI will serve as analyst on COLTS radio broadcasts this season, reports the INDIANAPOLIS STAR.

VENTURI is replacing former COLTS backup quarterback JIM SORGI as analyst alongside play-by-play broadcaster MATT TAYLOR on COLTS broadcasts, which air on a network headed by EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (THE FAN) and Country WLHK (97.1 HANK FM)/INDIANAPOLIS.

