CUMULUS MEDIA launches a new Hot AC station this week in NEW ORLEANS, LA, as KKND (106.7 THE KREWE) kicked off its new format on TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8th, at 10a (CT) with LIZZO’s “Good As Hell.

106.7 THE KREWE will play, a variety of today’s hottest hits and favorite throwbacks," including music from LADY GAGA, BRUNO MARS, TAYLOR SWIFT, ED SHEERAN, HARRY STYLES and MAROON 5, among others. The weekday programming lineup will include “THE BERT SHOW” in Mornings from 5-9a, with “THE ADAM BOMB SHOW” in Afternoon Drive from 3-7p. The former Classic Hits station also debuted its new website at www.1067thekrewe.com.

RVP/Market Mgr. PAT GALLOWAY said, “It is always exciting when you have the opportunity to bring the market that you grew up in something that it doesn’t have. New Orleanians will simply love the new Hot AC music and personalities on the new 106.7 THE KREWE!”

PD BRAD STEINER commented, “We’re thrilled to bring the most variety of today’s biggest hits and your favorite throwbacks to 106.7 THE KREWE. We are starting new traditions for NEW ORLEANS that reflect the unique and vibrant community that we all love so much."

