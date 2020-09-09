Janine Johns Returns

JANINE JOHNS has rejoined CONNOISSEUR MEDIA/LONG ISLAND as General Sales Manager for the five-station group, which includes Hot AC WALK, AC WKJY (KJOY 98.3), Classic Hits WBZO (103.1 MAX FM), Rock WWSK (94.3 THE SHARK) and Standards WHLI-A.

JOHNS began her radio career with WKJY in 1995 rising to GSM. She left CONNOISSEUR in 2015 o join ALTICE.

"I'm thrilled to be back with CONNOISSEUR MEDIA, and I'm looking forward to contributing to their success," said JOHNS. "

JANINE has had an incredible amount of success both in the business and in our building for many years," said Dir,/Sales DARREN DIPRIMA. "She is an exciting and welcome addition and will assist us in achieving new heights as a sales team."

