Kelly Crocker

After an extensive search, NEW SOUTH RADIO/JACKSON, MS taps KELLY CROCKER as General Sales Manager, replacing retiring BILL RAKESTRAW.

CROCKER was most recently with COMCAST for the past decade and prior to that spent nine years at iHEARTMEDIA/JACKSON.

GM/Market Manager BOB LAWRENCE noted, "KELLY's no stranger here as she began her stellar career with NEW SOUTH RADIO in JACKSON over 20 years ago. I'm ecstatic to have her as a partner in the next office."

CROCKER added, "I feel like I am coming home to where I began my career. It’s exciting to be part of this dynamic team of media specialists and help build BOB’s vision for our future success.”

